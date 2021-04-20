Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.