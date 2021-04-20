Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.20

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.20 and last traded at C$64.20, with a volume of 19125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.02.

AIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

