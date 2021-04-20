ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $60.73

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.73, but opened at $57.56. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,942.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

