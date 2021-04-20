AMEPAY (AME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $602,476.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $602,476.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00278853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00654849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,122.69 or 0.99885921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.81 or 0.00891322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

