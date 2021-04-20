American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

