American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.
ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.
American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.