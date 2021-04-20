American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,341. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

