American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

