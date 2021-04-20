American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.90. American Express reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $146.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

