American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.90. American Express reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $146.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit