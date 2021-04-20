American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

