American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 90,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

