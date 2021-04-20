American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

