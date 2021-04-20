American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $19.90 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

