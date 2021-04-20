American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $878.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post $878.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $883.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,874. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

