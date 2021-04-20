Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $159.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

