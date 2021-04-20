Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

