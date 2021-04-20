Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 147,812 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147,812 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.