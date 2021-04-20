Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

