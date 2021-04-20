Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 2,341,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.