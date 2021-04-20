Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $407.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

