Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 896,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,887. The firm has a market cap of $271.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

