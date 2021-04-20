Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $723.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,725,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

