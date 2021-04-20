Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $723.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,725,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit