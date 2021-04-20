Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 120,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,378. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.