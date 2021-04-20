Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $510.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the highest is $512.95 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 410,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

