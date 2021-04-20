Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,548,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,363,918. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.