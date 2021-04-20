Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in BOX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

