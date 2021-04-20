Analysts Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in BOX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

