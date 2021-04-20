Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BrightView by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

