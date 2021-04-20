Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

EGAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 4,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,742. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in eGain by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

