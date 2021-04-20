Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,300,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

