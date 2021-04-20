Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post -$2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

MRTX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,786. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

