Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.03. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 69,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

