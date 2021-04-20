Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $168.65

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.30.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $192.54 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $112.41 and a 52-week high of $196.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

