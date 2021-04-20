Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $32.00

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 26,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,860. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

