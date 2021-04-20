Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $144.17

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

