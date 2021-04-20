Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$12.07

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. The company had a trading volume of 158,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,630. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

