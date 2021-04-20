Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $144.13

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $169.89. 7,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,535.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $175.54.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

