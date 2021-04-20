Analysts Set Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Price Target at $1.50

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,132,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

