Analyzing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lekoil alerts:

This table compares Lekoil and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86%

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lekoil and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 19 0 2.90

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $22.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Lekoil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.38 -$355.00 million $1.38 15.96

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Lekoil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.