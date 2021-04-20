Analyzing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 3.11 $211.70 million $1.49 27.56 Xperi $280.07 million 7.90 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.21

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ON Semiconductor and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $35.91, suggesting a potential downside of 12.56%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Xperi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.