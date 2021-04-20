Analyzing TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% TripAdvisor -24.54% -15.76% -7.30%

This table compares EverQuote and TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 3.96 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -123.46 TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 4.58 $126.00 million $1.08 49.08

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 TripAdvisor 1 10 6 0 2.29

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 66.12%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $38.16, indicating a potential downside of 28.02%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats EverQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

