Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 4.60 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -64.88 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 282.26 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -0.85

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Champions Oncology and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.06%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 469.77%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -4.18% -29.93% -7.41% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

