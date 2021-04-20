Analyzing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WW International and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than Epoxy.

Risk & Volatility

WW International has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and Epoxy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.42 $119.62 million $1.79 16.15 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WW International beats Epoxy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

