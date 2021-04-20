AnRKey X Price Down 25.7% This Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $540,636.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

