ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

