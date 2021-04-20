Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $379.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.05 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.