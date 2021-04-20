Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $379.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.05 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
