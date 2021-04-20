APA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

APA stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

