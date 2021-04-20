APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

