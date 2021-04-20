Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.