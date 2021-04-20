Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

