Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

