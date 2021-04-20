ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE:ARC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 166,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,062. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.