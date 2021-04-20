ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 166,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,062. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

